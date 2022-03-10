iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
78636
Sms*

Community Angels - Feature Page

B MACK & KARLY'S COMMUNITY ANGELS

B Mack and Karly’s Community Angels program is based around our community.
YOU HELP DONATE, or RECEIVE A DONATION, from your community!

 

It's a Bakery

Our first drop-off donation was 150 coffees to the staff at KGH, generously donated by brothers Holger and Walter
at It’s a Bakery, with their West Kelowna location donating the goods.

 

 

 

STILL UP FOR GRABS:

- Code Ninjas - 4 coding sessions
- True North Guidance - 2 45 min sessions
- Okanagan Boys Construction - reno/construction services
- Hynotherapy Sessions -  donated by Tara

 

Contact the Community Angels

Do you have someone you'd like to nominate for a visit
from the Community Angels?

Do you have a donation you would like to give?

Enter your info below and send it to B Mack & Karly

- We'll need the person nominating's contact information
- The nominees name, phone number, and email address
- Tell us why you want to nominate this individual
- What category your donation or service will fit into so that we can match
 up the person in need with the service they want