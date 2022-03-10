Community Angels - Feature Page
B MACK & KARLY'S COMMUNITY ANGELS
B Mack and Karly’s Community Angels program is based around our community.
YOU HELP DONATE, or RECEIVE A DONATION, from your community!
Our first drop-off donation was 150 coffees to the staff at KGH, generously donated by brothers Holger and Walter
at It’s a Bakery, with their West Kelowna location donating the goods.
STILL UP FOR GRABS:
- Code Ninjas - 4 coding sessions
- True North Guidance - 2 45 min sessions
- Okanagan Boys Construction - reno/construction services
- Hynotherapy Sessions - donated by Tara