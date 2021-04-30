Dr. Bonnie Henry Full Interview with B Mack and Karly

Things got a little silly with 'Auntie Bonnie', as we call her. She was great, and answered all our ridiculous questions, and laughed a lot. Our mission was to make this the most FUN interview possible, and we think we did it. Find out what she says at the end, as B Mack literally asks her if it was a fun time... :) Some of the highlights include B Mack insulting her within the first 40 seconds, finding out she loves AC/DC, and DOES NOT OWN A CAR! Quite possibly our most favourite interview of all time... :)