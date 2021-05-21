Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever 

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2021

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, B.C

Following the release of her latest single 'Your Power', and ahead of the July 30 release of her forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever',Billie Eilish has announced the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to commence in February 2022.

Tickets will go on-sale Friday, May 28, 12pm local in the U.S and Canada. To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform in North America. Fans can register now through Sunday, May 23 at 11:59pm PT HERE for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 12pm local time through 10pm local time.

