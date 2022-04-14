Kettle Valley Garage Sale

Date: Saturday May 7, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Location: Chute Lake Elementary

The biggest and best garage sale of the year is just around the corner. For the past 22 years, the wonderful residents of the Village of Kettle Valley have been banding together to host a community-wide garage sale. The event encompasses more than 200 participating sellers and more than 3000 visitors from across the Okanagan, and beyond make the pilgrimage for this annual treasure hunt!

You’ll find anything and everything from vehicles, furniture, toys, clothing, home decor and much much more! Artist & Artisan Market located at The Chute Lake Elementary parking lot featuring 30+ local artists and artisans, food trucks, fantastic locally made art, a school book sale and more!

Click here for more info!