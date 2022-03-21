Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout Tour

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2022

Location: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver, B.C

Machine Gun Kelly has announced his international Mainstream Sellout Tour -- a colossal 52 arena run across North America and Europe featuring an incredible roster of special guests including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates. The multi-platinum selling artist’s first ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city. The genre-bending performer has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.