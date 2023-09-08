Cram the Can (2023)

Help us Cram the Can!

Join us at Save on Foods in Orchard Plaza on Thursday, September 28th, Friday, September 29th 2pm-7pm, and Saturday, September 30th from 10am-4pm to help us cram the Secure-Rite can full of non-perishable food and baby basic items!

All donations directly go to benefit the Central Okanagan Food Bank. For every $25 donation, The BC Turkey Farmers will donate a turkey to the Food Bank.

Did you know, that for every $1 donated, the Central Okanagan Food Bank can provide $3 worth of food? Anything you are able to donate can go a long way to helping a community in need.