Hallmark Movie Bingo is back by popular demand!

Back by popular demand, B Mack & Karly’s ‘Hallmark Movie Bingo’ features all the typical things you would see in nearly EVERY Hallmark movie, including plot themes, holiday activities & events, commonly-used words & phrases and more of that nonsense!

Enjoy these cards with friends and family and see who gets the first bingo while you watch cheesy, predictable holiday movies in style! Simply print off enough copies so everyone watching gets a different card (9 to choose from) and start dabbing those boxes.