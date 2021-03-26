KGH Foundation + Virgin Radio Kelowna - Day of Giving 2021

KGH Foundation: Day of Giving - April 22nd, 2021 • 6AM – 6PM



EVERY MOMENT MATTERS.

When a stroke occurs, Every Moment Matters. The goal is to help raise the $8 million needed to bring advanced stroke care to Kelowna General Hospital. Save the date! This year's KGH Foundation Day of Giving is Thursday, April 22nd.

Chances are you know someone. Nearly everyone does. A parent, neighbour, spouse, family member or friend. Someone who was just living their life when suddenly, everything changed. Maybe you always thought that not surviving a stroke was the worst outcome. Until you learned first-hand, the devastating impact of stroke on those who survive, and all who love them. As the population centre for Interior Health and the leading referral hospital for over 1 million residents living in B.C., KGH is currently the only hospital outside of Victoria and the Lower Mainland to offer an advanced level of stroke care. The campaign will fund a stroke care plan that will transform access, treatment and outcomes for stroke patients even in the most rural and remote locations in the interior of B.C.





When every moment matters, we can be ready. Donate today at www.kghfoundation.com

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on Virgin Radio

Since 2004 Virgin Radio and our sister stations have raised almost 3 million dollars to benefit our health care right here in Kelowna.

We at Virgin Radio are calling upon the public to help make this year’s KGH Foundation Day of Giving another success for our community. It is a bold call to action for us to work together in support continued excellence in local health care and the future of stroke care, right here at home. But we need your help.

Double your impact! Every dollar you give will be matched. A small group of generous local families have committed to matching all Day of Giving donations, up to $500,000 until and including April 22, 2021.



TO MAKE A DONATION

1. You can make a donation online by clicking the button above or by clicking here!

2. You can drop off your donation via the Drive Thru set up across from KGH (off Pandosy)

