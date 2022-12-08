

B Mack & Karly's Cold Weather Clothing Drive



The 6th Annual B Mack & Karly Cold Weather Clothing Drive is back in support of Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society. From now until February 28th, visit our drop-off location at Kelowna Toyota (1624 Cary Rd.) listed below to donate your gently used warm clothing.

The goal again this year is to keep our most vulnerable in our community warm, by collecting and distributing the generously donated, previously loved clothing and other items needed to help the cause. A big thank you to our generous community for the past 6 years of donations, which to date has dispersed over 30,000 articles to those in need.

B Mack & Karly started this clothing drive on 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna 6 years ago as they visually saw an immediate need to help these people in need, as they work early and see the homeless situation on a daily basis. There have even been occasions in which they have met and assisted some of these vulnerable people sleeping outside in the front entrance to Virgin Radio’s headquarters downtown on Bernard. They wanted to do something big to help this cause, with the support of our amazing Okanagan residents.

All donations will go towards helping the most vulnerable members of our community to ensure that each individual has the necessary clothing during these cold winter months. KFS works with dozens of other local charities and causes to help in areas of need. For a list of the most needed items see below.

All Donation Drive donated items must be in good, clean, and sellable condition. Please ensure that all clothing items are weather appropriate. The following guidelines describe what we can accept.

Acceptable Donations - Adult & Children's items (Gently used or new winter items only):



CLOTHING ITEMS



Winter Jackets / Coats

Scarves

Gloves / Mitts

Hats / Toques

Hoodies

Woolen Sweaters

Vests

Jeans

Sweatpants

Packaged (new) Longjohns

Boots

Shoes / Runners

Packaged (new) underwear & socks

T-Shirts

Accessories (purses, sunglasses, hats)

Pants

Snowpants TOILETRIES AND SUNDRIES

All these items can be bought in travel sizes Soap

Toothbrushes / Toothpaste

Shampoo / Conditioner

Lotion

Deodorant

Feminine hygiene products

Combs / Brushes

OTHER ITEMS Comforters / Woolen Blankets

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Tarps

Tents

Backpacks & bags

2022/23 Cold Weather Clothing Drive Dedicated to John Thiessen

John Thiessen was a regular guy from Winnipeg who met his wife Debra when he moved to Alberta, and then raised their kids, Katie & Parker. He found his next passion in videography, where he filmed thousands of videos, including weddings & first class events all over the world. He moved the family to Kelowna in 2009, but sadly struggled with failing health and financial worries, and chose to make a negative into a huge positive. Driving down Leon Ave one cold winter eve, he witnessed how much our homeless population was struggling, and decided then and there to focus his life on helping out those less fortunate in his community, and made it his true passion. No matter what, John believed EVERYONE deserves to be fed, warm, and to be loved, without judgment, human to human, despite our differences. That is the legacy he will leave behind, and we dedicate B Mack & Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive to his memory. Thank you John Thiessen, for everything you selflessly did for your community!

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society​’s Role:

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will take a primary role in the clothing drive for donation drop-offs. They are responsible for sorting, counting, and distributing donated articles of clothing to organizations and individuals in need. KFS will be working collaboratively with all agencies involved with the Coordinated Outreach Table to ensure every community member has appropriate clothing for the upcoming winter months. It takes a community to help solve a community issue!

ABOUT KFS

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is a registered charity that was established in 1974. The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will provide for the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of all peoples through the development of community-based services while encouraging the community to preserve, share and promote Aboriginal cultural distinctiveness.

Drop off your gently used items at Kelowna Toyota!

Kelowna Toyota - 1624 Cary Rd, Kelowna, BC

Kelowna Toyota Drop off Hours:



Monday to Friday: 8:30am - 6pm

Saturday: 8:30am - 5:30pm