B Mack & Karly’s Cold Weather Clothing Drive - Thank You!

For this winter season, we collected 6,712​​ items of clothing! Thanks, Kelowna for all your donations!

Approximately 80% of the clothing has been distributed to community partners. We have donated to CMHA, Cornerstone, RCMP, Metro Community, Richter Shelter, Mamas for Mamas, Doyle Shelter, SHARE Society, and Kelowna Gospel Mission.



The 5th Annual B Mack & Karly Cold Weather Clothing Drive supported the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society!

The goal again this year was to keep our most vulnerable in our community warm, by collecting and distributing the generously donated, previously loved clothing and other items needed to help the cause. A big thank you to our generous community for the past 5 years of donations, which to date has dispersed over 26,700 articles to those in need.

B Mack & Karly started this clothing drive on 99.9 Virgin Radio Kelowna 5 years ago as they visually saw an immediate need to help these people in need, as they work early and see the homeless situation on a daily basis. There have even been occasions in which they have met and assisted some of these vulnerable people sleeping outside in the front entrance to Virgin Radio’s headquarters downtown on Bernard. They wanted to do something big to help this cause, with the support of our amazing Okanagan residents.

All donations go towards helping the most vulnerable members of our community to ensure that each individual has the necessary clothing during the cold winter months. KFS works with dozens of other local charities and causes to help in areas of need, including the CMHA. .

KFS's role in the clothing drive was for donations drop-offs. They were responsible for sorting, counting, and distributing the donated articles of clothing to organizations and individuals in need. KFS worked collaboratively with all agencies involved with the Coordinated Outreach Table to ensure every community member had appropriate clothing for the 2021-2022 winter months. It takes a community to help solve a community issue!

ABOUT KFS

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is a registered charity that established in 1974. The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society provides for the mental, emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of all peoples through the development of community-based services, while encouraging the community to preserve, share and promote Aboriginal cultural distinctiveness.

Thanks for all your donations, Kelowna! Great job!