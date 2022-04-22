KGH Day of Giving 2022 - Thanks

THANK YOU!



WE SEE YOU.

From the bottom of our hearts, Virgin Radio and KGH Foundation would like to THANK YOU for making this year's KGH Foundation Day of Giving a success. Because of you and your generous donation, we are one-step closer to bringing improved mental health to our region.



Virgin Radio and KGH Foundation is happy to announce we have raised $969,207.06 (and still counting) for Day of Giving! All funds raised are dedicated to building excellence in regional mental health care. Funds raised will help address some of the biggest mental health challenges we currently face in the southern interior region.



We see you.

The KGH Foundation Day of Giving on Virgin Radio 99.9 Kelowna

Since 2004 Virgin Radio 99.9 Kelowna and our sister stations have raised almost 4 million dollars to benefit our health care right here in Kelowna.

We at Virgin Radio called upon the public to help make this year’s KGH Foundation Day of Giving another success for our community. It was a bold call to action for us to work together in support continued excellence in local health care and the future of mental health care, right here at home.

Your impact was also doubled! For every dollar you gave, it will be matched. A small group of generous local families committed to matching all of our Day of Giving donations, up to $500,000 up to and including April 22, 2022.