Easy Enchiladas and Dirty Rice



Grocery List: Corn Tortillas

Brown Rice

1 Can Black Beans

Frozen Corn

Cumin

Kosher salt

2 packs Simply Organic Enchilada Sauce

1 package Grass Root Dairies Jalapeno Gouda

1 avocado

Cilantro

Sour Cream

Limes

Olive Oil

Yellow Onion

Garlic

Red Bell Pepper

1 Jalapeno

Long Grain White Rice

1 Small Can Tomato Sauce

Vegetable Broth Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand): Brown Rice

Black Pepper

Kosher salt

Cumin

Limes

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Garlic

Vegetable Broth

Long Grain White Rice







RECIPES

Easy Enchiladas

INGREDIENTS

8 corn tortillas

1½ cups brown rice, cooked

1 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup canned or frozen corn, drained

½ tsp cumin

salt, to taste

2 pkgs Simply Organic green enchilada sauce

2 cups Grass Root Dairies Jalapeño Gouda, grated and divided

1 ripe avocado, diced

½ cup cilantro, chopped

fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced (optional)

Toppings

sour cream

1 lime, quartered

Dirty Rice

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbs Olive Oil

1 Yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ red pepper, diced

1 small Jalapeno, diced

1 cup Long Grain White Rice

½ tsp cumin

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 small 8 oz can Tomato Sauce

1 cup Vegetable broth

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped



DIRECTIONS

Easy Enchiladas

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Brush a 9″x13″ baking dish with olive oil.

2. In a medium bowl, combine rice, beans, corn, and cumin along with 1 cup of the grated gouda and stir to combine. Season with salt to taste.

3. Lay a tortilla flat and spoon about ¹/³ cup of the rice mixture along the centre. Roll the tortilla up tightly, and place seam-side-down in the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, tightly tucking each enchilada beside the next.

4. Pour the enchilada sauce over the tortillas and sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of grated gouda on top. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until the sauce bubbles.

5. Remove from oven and garnish with avocado and cilantro, and jalapeño, if using. Serve with sour cream and lime on the side.

Dirty Rice

1. Thoroughly wash and drain the rice with a fine-mesh sieve.

2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions, garlic, bell pepper and jalapeno and sauté for 1-2 minutes, or until the onions become translucent.

3. Toss in the rice and sauté until it’s lightly toasted and golden brown, about 2 minutes.

4. Add in the cumin, salt, tomato sauce and chicken broth, then stir everything together.

5. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover, reduce the heat and simmer until the rice is cooked all the way through – about 15 minutes.

6. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve immediately.