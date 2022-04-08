Moroccan Chicken Couscous
Grocery List:
1 1/2 lb Boneless Chick Breast
Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
RECIPE
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb Boneless skinless chicken breast chopped
1 Tbsp Moroccan spice mix store bought or make your own (below)
1/4 Cup Tomato paste
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
3/4 Cup Broth
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 Cup Dry couscous
1 1/2 Cup Water or broth
1 Cucumber diced
1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes Cut into quarters
1 Red Onion Sliced or diced
1/3 Cup Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp Fresh Chopped parsley
Moroccan Spice Mix:
1 1/2 Tbsp Ground cinnamon
1 Tsp Smoked paprika
1/2 Tsp Ground ginger
1/2 Tsp Ground nutmeg
1/2 Tsp Cayenne pepper
1/2 Tsp Sea Salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Bring 1 1/2 cup of salty water or stock to the boil in a saucepan. Once boiling, stir in the couscous, place the lid on and take it off the heat
- Let the couscous steam until you cook the chicken, then fluff it with a fork.
- In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tablespoon Moroccan mix (see above for recipe) and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Mix well to get combined.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the chicken** and cook for 3-4 minutes until starting to brown but not entirely cooked
- Stir in the tomato paste and broth and continue to cook until the sauce thickens and chicken is cooked through 5-7 minutes.
- Divide the couscous among 4 bowls, then top with fresh chopped veggies and Moroccan chicken.
- Add some yogurt to each bowl and sprinkle fresh chopped parsley.
**To make it Vegan, substitute the tofu for chicken