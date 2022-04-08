iHeartRadio
Moroccan Chicken Couscous

Grocery List:

1 1/2 lb Boneless Chick Breast
Moroccan Spice Mix (see below for spices)
1 can Tomato paste
Olive Oil
Vegetable broth
Dry Couscous
1 Cucumber
Package or cherry tomatoes
Red Onion
Greek Yogurt
Flat Leaf Parsley

Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):

Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ground Cinnamon
Smoked Paprika
Ground Ginger
Ground Nutmeg
Sea Salt
Cayenne Pepper
Vegetable Broth
Couscous
 

RECIPE

Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb Boneless skinless chicken breast chopped
1 Tbsp Moroccan spice mix store bought or make your own (below)
1/4 Cup Tomato paste
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
3/4 Cup Broth
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 Cup Dry couscous
1 1/2 Cup Water or broth
1 Cucumber diced
1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes Cut into quarters
1 Red Onion Sliced or diced
1/3 Cup Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp Fresh Chopped parsley

Moroccan Spice Mix:
1 1/2 Tbsp Ground cinnamon
1 Tsp Smoked paprika
1/2 Tsp Ground ginger
1/2 Tsp Ground nutmeg
1/2 Tsp Cayenne pepper
1/2 Tsp Sea Salt

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Bring 1 1/2 cup of salty water or stock to the boil in a saucepan. Once boiling, stir in the couscous, place the lid on and take it off the heat
  2. Let the couscous steam until you cook the chicken, then fluff it with a fork.
  3. In a large bowl, add chicken, 1 tablespoon Moroccan mix (see above for recipe) and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Mix well to get combined.
  4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the chicken** and cook for 3-4 minutes until starting to brown but not entirely cooked
  5. Stir in the tomato paste and broth and continue to cook until the sauce thickens and chicken is cooked through 5-7 minutes.
  6. Divide the couscous among 4 bowls, then top with fresh chopped veggies and Moroccan chicken.
  7. Add some yogurt to each bowl and sprinkle fresh chopped parsley.

    **To make it Vegan, substitute the tofu for chicken
     