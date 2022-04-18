Pulled Mushroom Sliders



Grocery List: Oyster Mushrooms (enough for 4 cups)

Smoked Paprika

Sea Salt

Cayenne Pepper

Olive Oil

BBQ Sauce

Garlic

Dinner Rolls Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand): Extra Virgin Olive Oil

RECIPE

Ingredients:

Filling

3-4 cups oyster mushroom clusters

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 30 mL, divided

1 tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup BBQ sauce

Dinner rolls

Coleslaw

1 Carrot grated

1/2 Green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/4 Red cabbage, thinly sliced

1 Apple, thinly sliced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

2 green onions

Coleslaw Dressing

2 tbsp Primal Kitchen garlic aioli (or vegan mayo)

1 tbsp Maison Orphée Maple & Dijon vinaigrette

1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

DIRECTIONS

Pulled Mushrooms

• Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (204 C).

• Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Using two forks, shred the mushrooms roughly into pieces. Set on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp of the oil, paprika, salt, cayenne, and garlic. Toss around to evenly coat the mushrooms, then bake for 20 minutes, or until mushrooms are a bit crispy and brown on the edges.

• Heat remaining 1 Tbsp oil in a large saute pan over medium high. Transfer cooked mushrooms to pan and add BBQ sauce. Stir and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until mixture is thick and fragrant.

• Serve warm on fresh rolls, topped with our homemade slaw.

Coleslaw

• Wash and prep all produce.

• Grate carrots, thinly slice cabbage, red onions, apples, and green onions.

• Add all veggies to a bowl and top with the dressing. Toss well and set aside.

Coleslaw Dressing

• In a small bowl, mix all ingredients together.

• Add to coleslaw once ready.

