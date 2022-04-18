Pulled Mushroom Sliders
Grocery List:
Oyster Mushrooms (enough for 4 cups)
Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
RECIPE
Ingredients:
Filling
3-4 cups oyster mushroom clusters
2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 30 mL, divided
1 tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cayenne pepper
2 cloves garlic minced
¼ cup BBQ sauce
Dinner rolls
Coleslaw
1 Carrot grated
1/2 Green cabbage, thinly sliced
1/4 Red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 Apple, thinly sliced
1 red onion, thinly sliced
2 green onions
Coleslaw Dressing
2 tbsp Primal Kitchen garlic aioli (or vegan mayo)
1 tbsp Maison Orphée Maple & Dijon vinaigrette
1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar
DIRECTIONS
Pulled Mushrooms
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (204 C).
• Clean mushrooms with a damp paper towel. Using two forks, shred the mushrooms roughly into pieces. Set on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp of the oil, paprika, salt, cayenne, and garlic. Toss around to evenly coat the mushrooms, then bake for 20 minutes, or until mushrooms are a bit crispy and brown on the edges.
• Heat remaining 1 Tbsp oil in a large saute pan over medium high. Transfer cooked mushrooms to pan and add BBQ sauce. Stir and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, until mixture is thick and fragrant.
• Serve warm on fresh rolls, topped with our homemade slaw.
Coleslaw
• Wash and prep all produce.
• Grate carrots, thinly slice cabbage, red onions, apples, and green onions.
• Add all veggies to a bowl and top with the dressing. Toss well and set aside.
Coleslaw Dressing
• In a small bowl, mix all ingredients together.
• Add to coleslaw once ready.