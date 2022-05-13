Sweet Potato Tostadas

INGREDIENTS

1 large sweet potato, peeled, cubed

2 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 tsp sea salt, divide

2 tsp cumin, divided

1 tsp oregano

398 ml black beans, rinsed

4 corn tortillas



Guacamole

2 avocados

1 tomato, diced

1 tbsp cilantro, finely chopped

1 tbsp purple onion, finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

sprouts

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Make Sweet Potatoes: In a large bowl, add sweet potatoes, 1 tbsp olive oil, ½ tsp sea salt, 1 tsp cumin, and oregano. Mix until sweet potatoes are well coated. Transfer onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes, or until crispy on the outside.

3. Make Black Beans: Heat remaining olive oil in a small saucepan. Stir in black beans, ½ tsp sea salt, and 1 tsp cumin. Sauté beans for about 3 minutes. Use a fork to mash the beans until its a paste. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp lime juice. Add 1 tbsp of water if too dry. Mix well and set aside.

4. Make Guacamole: Mash the avocado in a bowl. Add tomato, cilantro, onion, and juice of half a lime. Add sea salt to taste if desired. Set aside.

5. Toast Tortillas: Five minutes before the sweet potatoes are done, place tortillas in a single layer in the oven on an upper rack. Do not overlap the tortillas as you want them to get hard and crispy. Let the tortillas cool for a couple of minutes before assembling.

6. Assemble the Tostadas: Spread some refried black beans onto each tortilla. Add the guacamole and sweet potatoes. Garnish with sprouts. Drizzle on some of your favourite hot sauce if desired.

Add fish, beef, chicken, or tempeh for extra protein. Make it more gut friendly with kimchi.