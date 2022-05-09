Vegan Pesto Pasta Salad

INGREDIENTS

4 cups gluten-free fusilli pasta

1½ cups fresh strawberries

1 cup cherry tomatoes

¼ cup pumpkin seeds (optional)



1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 4 cups of pasta. Follow the instructions on the box and cook al dente. Drain and set aside to cool. (Option to lay pasta out flat on a towel or baking sheet so the pasta doesn’t stick together.)

2. Cut the strawberries into halves or quarters and the cherry tomatoes in half. Place in a large salad bowl and set aside.

3. Prepare the pesto. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Cut the broccoli into small florets. Place in a steamer basket over the pot of boiling water and steam 5–6 minutes until the stems are tender. (If you don’t have a steamer, you can simply put the broccoli directly into an inch of boiling water.) Place the broccoli into a food processor along with the other pesto ingredients. Blend until smooth.

4. Heat a small pan over medium-low heat and add raw pumpkin seeds. Toast 3–5 minutes until they start to brown. Set aside.

5. Once the pasta has cooled to your liking, add it to the strawberries and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the pesto to completely coat. Top with the toasted pumpkin seeds and extra fresh basil (optional).



Serve with Grilled Chicken Breast if you are looking for a non-vegan meal option