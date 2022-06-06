Flat Iron Steak
Flat Iron Steak with Grilled Potatoes
|
Grocery List:
2lbs Flat Iron Steak
|
Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):
Olive Oil
RECIPES
Flat Iron Steak
INGREDIENTS
2 lb. Flat Iron Steak
salt & pepper
For the Marinade
INGREDIENTS
⅓ cup olive oil
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
⅓ cup soy sauce
2 tbsp honey
1 tsp garlic, minced
1 tsp crushed red pepper
Chimichurri Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1 cup flat leaf parsley, tightly packed
1 cup cilantro, tightly packed
4 cloves garlic
2 tsp dried oregano
3 tbsp white wine or apple cider vinegar
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp black pepper
¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
⅓ cup olive oil, good quality
Grilled Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
4 red potatoes medium sized, or any potatoes of your choosing
6 tablespoons salted butter melted
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 ¼ teaspoons salt
¾ teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon paprika
DIRECTIONS
Flat Iron Steak
1. Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides.
2. Combine the olive oil, ACV, soy sauce, honey, garlic and red pepper in a shallow container. Place steak in container and let marinate on countertop for 30 minutes.
3. Preheat grill to high heat (at least 500 degrees or higher if possible), clean grates and brush with oil if needed.
4. Remove steak from marinade (discard any remaining marinade) and sear on the hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until the steak reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing the steak AGAINST the grain into thin strips. Serve with the chimichurri sauce.
Sauce
1. Place the garlic in the food processor and pulse a few times, to finely mince.
2. Add in the parsley, cilantro, oregano, vinegar, salt, pepper and red pepper. Pulse a few more times, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
3. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil as you pulse a few more times. Serve immediately at room temperature.
Side: Grilled Potatoes
1. Preheat the grill to medium high heat (350-400 degrees Fahrenheit) and bring a large pot of salted water to a boil on the stove.
2. While heating the water, cut the potatoes into ¼ inch slices.
3. Add the potatoes to the boiling water and cook for 5-6 minutes or until almost al dente. They should not be fully cooked as they will finish cooking on the grill and if they are overcooked, they will fall apart while being handled.
4. Remove the potato slices from the boiling water and pat dry with a paper towel. Set aside while you make the seasoning mixture.
5. Whisk the melted salted butter, lemon juice, salt, garlic powder, and paprika together in a large bowl.
6. Add the potato slices to the bowl and gently toss until coated.
7. Place on the heated grill and cook for 3 minutes on each side or until they start to turn golden brown and are fork tender. Use tongs to flip the potatoes over.
8. Plate with a splash of fresh lemon. Best when served straight off the grill.