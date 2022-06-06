Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):

2lbs Flat Iron Steak 4 Red Medium Sized Potatoes (or other type of Potatoes) Olive Oil Apple Cider Vinegar Soy Sauce Flat Leaf ​Parsley Garlic Honey Red Pepper Flakes Cilantro Salt Pepper Salted Butter Italian Seasoning Paprika

INGREDIENTS

4 red potatoes medium sized, or any potatoes of your choosing 6 tablespoons salted butter melted 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 ¼ teaspoons salt ¾ teaspoon Italian seasoning ½ teaspoon paprika

1. Season steak with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Combine the olive oil, ACV, soy sauce, honey, garlic and red pepper in a shallow container. Place steak in container and let marinate on countertop for 30 minutes.

3. Preheat grill to high heat (at least 500 degrees or higher if possible), clean grates and brush with oil if needed.

4. Remove steak from marinade (discard any remaining marinade) and sear on the hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until the steak reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing the steak AGAINST the grain into thin strips. Serve with the chimichurri sauce.