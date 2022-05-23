Greek Bison Burgers and Kale Grapefruit Salad
Grocery List:
1lb Ground Bison (or ground TMRW plant-based burger meat)
Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):
Garlic
Greek Bison Burgers
INGREDIENTS
1 pound ground bison, can use ground TMWR for a plant-based alternative
½ cup chopped baby spinach leaves
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
1 egg
½ tsp salt
1 clove garlic, minced
Pepper to taste
Bun of choice
Red onion, sliced
Tomato, sliced
Spread’em Garlic Tzatziki spread
Kale Grapefruit Salad
4 cups thinly sliced kale (center ribs and stems removed)
4 cups baby spinach
1 grapefruit
1 orange
1 handful cherry tomatoes
4 pink radish
1 small handfull of fresh basil
1 small handful of fresh mint
1 small handful fresh parsley
salt + pepper to season
DIRECTIONS
Greek Bison Burgers
1. Combine and mix together all burger patty ingredients in large bowl. Form into 4 patties and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to firm up.
2. Cook over medium heat until browned on each side (about 6 minutes per side) and internal temperature of 160°F
Kale Grapefruit Salad
1. Prepare the salad ingredients by washing the kale and spinach, and de-stemming the kale. Message the kale with your hands for approximately 5 minutes to break down the tough cell structure which will yield a softer texture. It is also a lot easier to digest this way!
2. Slice up the grapefruit and oranges.
3. Wash and slices the cheery tomatoes and radishes.
4. Wash the herbs and tear the leaves off the stems
5. To assemble the salad toss all the salad ingredients together in a bowl. Drizzle over your dressing of choice and season with salt + pepper as desired! “