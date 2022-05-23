Greek Bison Burgers and Kale Grapefruit Salad

Pantry Staples (to regularly have on hand):

1lb Ground Bison (or ground TMRW plant-based burger meat) Baby Spinach Feta cheese 1 egg Garlic Salt Pepper Buns (of your choice) Red Onion Tomato Spread'em Garlic Tzatziki spread Kale Grapefruit Orange Cherry Tomatoes 4 pink radishes Fresh Basil Fresh Mint Fresh Parsley Favourite bottled salad dressing

4 cups thinly sliced kale (center ribs and stems removed) 4 cups baby spinach 1 grapefruit 1 orange 1 handful cherry tomatoes 4 pink radish 1 small handfull of fresh basil 1 small handful of fresh mint 1 small handful fresh parsley salt + pepper to season

1 pound ground bison, can use ground TMWR for a plant-based alternative ½ cup chopped baby spinach leaves ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese 1 egg ½ tsp salt 1 clove garlic, minced Pepper to taste Bun of choice Red onion, sliced Tomato, sliced Spread’em Garlic Tzatziki spread Kale Grapefruit Salad

1. Combine and mix together all burger patty ingredients in large bowl. Form into 4 patties and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to firm up.

2. Cook over medium heat until browned on each side (about 6 minutes per side) and internal temperature of 160°F

