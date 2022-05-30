Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place ½ cup of cashews in a bowl and cover with water for 1 hour or cover with boiling hot water for 20 minutes

2. Wash, scrub and dry the sweet potatoes and poke a few holes in each side of each potato with a fork. Lightly coat the sweet potatoes in oil using a brush or just your hands. Place on the baking sheet and bake for 45 minutes or until tender.

3. Drain and rinse 1 can of chickpeas; pat dry. Toss the chickpeas in 2 tsp of oil, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Once the sweet potatoes have baked for 15 minutes add the chickpeas to the baking sheet. Cook the chickpeas for 30-35 minutes, until golden and crisp.

4. Prepare the kale. Finely chop the kale (removing the leaves from the stem) and toss in oil. Heat a small pan over medium-low heat on the stove. Once hot, add in the kale. Toss the kale often so it doesn’t burn. Add in ¼ tsp of red pepper flakes. Cook the kale until it is crisp but still green- roughly 5 minutes. Set aside. Chop up the green onion and set aside.

5. Prepare the cashew sour cream. Drain the water from the cashews and add all the ingredients for the sour cream to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth. If you want the sour cream thinner, add an additional 1-2 tbsp of water. Regular sour cream can be swapped if you don't want it vegan.

6. To assemble: cut the sweet potatoes in half and fluff up the inside with a fork. Divide the kale and chickpeas evenly between the sweet potatoes and top with the sour cream. Garnish with the green onion and lime wedges.