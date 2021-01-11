The Alex Trebek Farewell video may make you shed a tear

Legendary doesn't even begin to describe the mark Alex Trebek, a good ol Canadian kid, left on games shows, on our television sets and in our hearts. I thought I would get through this 90 seconds without tearing up, but it was the 'So Long' that got me at the end...

Thank you for all the years! 36 to be exact. How insane is THAT? No one could ever replace those shoes, but it will certainly be interesting to see who takes over the main slot as the Host of Jeopardy. Ken Jennings? Ryan Seacrest? Pat Sajak??? Time will tell...

B Mack