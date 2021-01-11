iHeartRadio
The Alex Trebek Farewell video may make you shed a tear

Legendary doesn't even begin to describe the mark Alex Trebek, a good ol Canadian kid, left on games shows, on our television sets and in our hearts. I thought I would get through this 90 seconds without tearing up, but it was the 'So Long' that got me at the end...

Thank you for all the years! 36 to be exact. How insane is THAT? No one could ever replace those shoes, but it will certainly be interesting to see who takes over the main slot as the Host of Jeopardy. Ken Jennings? Ryan Seacrest? Pat Sajak??? Time will tell...

B Mack

  • katy perry

    Katy Perry's brand new music video is out of this world!

    Zooey Deschanel looks great with blue hair... even if it was done by aliens! Her latest single "Not the End of the World" is insane to say the least... enjoy the funsanity!
  • Social-Media-Template_BINGO

    Hallmark Movie Bingo is back by popular demand!

    Back by popular demand, B Mack & Karly’s ‘Hallmark Movie Bingo’ features all the typical things you would see in nearly EVERY Hallmark movie, including plot themes, holiday activities & events, commonly-used words & phrases and more of that nonsense! Enjoy these cards with friends and family and see who gets the first bingo while you watch cheesy, predictable holiday movies in style! Simply print off enough copies so everyone watching gets a different card (9 to choose from) and start dabbing those boxes. You can always switch things up or even ADD this to the mix... every time a check occurs and reoccurs, everyone takes a sip of a holiday beverage. If you're 19 years + you can make this a drinking game! Merry Christmas!
  • Virgin Radio Kelowna Christmas Light Map Thumbnail

    Love Christmas? This map has houses decorated in Kelowna