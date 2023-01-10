Your Horoscope For Friday January 13th
- Aries – You’re in a talkative mood today and it will last all weekend, and with Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. But make sure you take some time to share your feelings with someone who needs to hear your kind words. If you handle everything with poise you’ll have a great weekend!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You have friends that are having some issues and you seem to be the point person. You’re going to have to remove your emotions and thoughts to navigate through this tricky situation. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through this time. This weekend won’t go the way that you thought it would, but that’s alright. Because the thing that matters most this weekend is being there for your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today is a day for planning, things are calm right now but that will change soon. You’re not going to have a balance of work and health, and you may be stretched too thin. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Family) to help you this weekend to come up with a game plan to handle things to make sure that you’re going to be successful!
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer –Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to an imbalance in your relationships. You like to be in charge and you’re going to realize that’s not the right way to be with your partner. Take this evening to reflect on the things that you truly want, and then this weekend talk to your partner and make sure you air out all your thoughts. Everything will work out if you’re honest with yourself, and your partner.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Your home and family may be on your mind as the Moon enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). Some past events may arise today and you’re going to be tempted to let these feelings control how you move through the day. Don’t allow that. Take time this evening and weekend to let your family be there for you as you navigate through all these new emotions.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better than you’ve ever done. But you’re also going to remember that you are only one person and not supernatural, so make sure that you’re taking care of yourself and not stretching yourself too thin. Take advantage of the energy that you have this weekend to accomplish things, but don’t be afraid to ask for help.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done. This weekend will be very productive for you. You’ll be coming up with a game plan on how to tackle this work week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – There is more than meets the eye to a money situation today. There could be errors in your financial records or someone may not be telling you the truth about something important. Jupiter is in your Second House (Self-Worth and Money) making the unknown a little more known to you today. Once you get all the information, you’ll be able to enjoy tonight and this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals this weekend. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for your goals. This is an exciting time for you, so do everything that you can to make sure that you get the best outcome.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – The Sun is here to encourage spiritual and physical healing today in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Not only will you be able to let go of the past but you’re going to be open with new people that you meet. This is the perfect mindset for you to head into the weekend, so relax and enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) causing you to sequester yourself today. Spend the day and this weekend doing some reflection on your life and see how you can improve it. If you need some new friends, think about why. If you have unresolved issues with your family, think about how to fix that too. Once this is done you’ll start to feel better.
- Your days is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Uranus is surrounding you and filling you with its energy to help you detach from the messiness in your life. It’s also going to affect your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and find a healthy way to release the negative energy. Don’t hesitate to go to a friend and ask if they want to go on this journey with you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Harry Styles Targets Sellers Of Bogus MerchLawyers for the pop star have gone to court.
-
Lizzo, Harry Styles Among Top iHeartRadio Music Awards NomineesCanada is well represented on the list of nominations.
-
Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed As He Hires New LawyersThe Canadian rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.