Beat Backstage Ben
103.5 Virgin Radio wants to put you to the test with the ultimate trivia challenge...
BEAT BACKSTAGE BEN!
No seriously, will someone please Beat Backstage Ben?
The stakes are higher than ever! Between April 26th and April 30th, if you beat Backstage Ben at his own game, trivia, you will win $1000!
Did you get the message yet? We want you to Beat Backstage Ben for your chance to win $1000!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 8:35 a.m. EST on April 26, 2021 and closes at 8:40 a.m. EST on April 30, 2021. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. A total of five prizes available to be won, each a cheque in the amount of $1,000. The odds of being selected as a contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of entries received during each entry period for both stations. Once a contestant, the odds of winning a prize will depend upon the contestant’s ability to play the game. Number of prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/virginradio/kitchener.
-
WATCH: Michie Mee Shares 'Made It' VideoThe Canadian hip hop pioneer is back with new music.
-
Megan Thee Stallion Announces She's Taking A BreakThe rap star is coming off a phenomenal year.
-
WATCH: Justin Bieber Sings 'Lonely' For InmatesThe Canadian singer visited a California prison in March.