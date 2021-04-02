Dino Thrive Thru

March Break has become April Break! So 105.3 Virgin Radio, THE MUSEUM, Bingemans and Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park want to ensure there is plenty to do, including going to the popular Dino Drive Thru! This time the park has gotten bigger and better including a longer journey through an authentic park setting, and even more roaring dinos of Jurassic size – some as big as 30 feet!

Enter below for your chance to win 1 of 5 car passes for the Dino Drive Thru! Re-discover the era lost to time with 105.3 Virgin Radio, THE MUSEUM, Bingemans and Indan River Reptile and Dinosaur Park!

For more details and to purchase tickets head to: https://www.dinodrivethru.ca