Dino Thrive Thru
March Break has become April Break! So 105.3 Virgin Radio, THE MUSEUM, Bingemans and Indian River Reptile and Dinosaur Park want to ensure there is plenty to do, including going to the popular Dino Drive Thru! This time the park has gotten bigger and better including a longer journey through an authentic park setting, and even more roaring dinos of Jurassic size – some as big as 30 feet!
Enter below for your chance to win 1 of 5 car passes for the Dino Drive Thru! Re-discover the era lost to time with 105.3 Virgin Radio, THE MUSEUM, Bingemans and Indan River Reptile and Dinosaur Park!
For more details and to purchase tickets head to: https://www.dinodrivethru.ca
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. ET on April 2nd, 2021 and closes on April 9th, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada, who are eigtheen (18) years of the age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five prizes is $37.50 CAD. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at 1053virginradio.ca.
-
WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Debuts 'Deja Vu'The singer also announced when her first album will be out.
-
Makeup Artist Fuels Britney Spears Conspiracy TheoriesBilly Brasfield claims the pop star has little control of her Instagram posts.
-
Mike Posner To Climb Mount Everest For CharityHe better take a pill in Nepal.