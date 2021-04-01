iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*

Justin Bieber Prize Pack

Virgin-Bieber-TopImage-polopoly
Contest rules

We want to help celebrate the release of Justin Bieber's new album Justice. We already play the music, but that's not enough! You deserve more - so we're setting you up with some Justin Bieber swag - this is no joke!

Enter below for your chance to win a Justin Bieber Prize Pack! It's that simple.

Winner will be contacted Friday, April 9th! 

 

 

 

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00:01am Eastern Time (ET) on April 1st, 2021 and closes on April 9th 2021 at 4:00:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are (18) eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $50-$100. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable announcement.

Music News

Group element Virgin Kitchener footer

Contact Information

Phones

Studio Line (519) 884-1053

Reception Desk (519) 884-4470

Sales (519) 884-4470

Website

Instagram Snapchat
11053
Sms*
  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com