105.3 Virgin Radio plays Kitchener Waterloo's #1 HIT music, but we want you to have your say in what we play! A little more Harry Styles and a little less Bieber? More Ariana and a little less Dua?

You could win $500 cash just for letting us know what you think of the music we play!

Help pick the hits here.

… it takes less than 5 minutes and you'll automatically be entered in a draw for your chance to win $500! 

 

 

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. ET on March 8, 2021 and closes on March 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who have reached the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.  Approximate retail value of prize is $500 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received from all the stations during the contest period. Complete contest rules and entry available at 1053virginradio.ca.

