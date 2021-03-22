iHeartRadio
Listen to Jeff and Laura with Backstage Ben every Friday morning for Backstage Ben’s ‘See It or Skip It’ Movie Feature and your chance to Reserve, Recline and WIN a pair of movie passes with Landmark Cinemas!

View your Movie Line-Up and Get Tickets here.

See how Landmark is making your movie-going experience safe and enjoyable by visiting landmarkcinemas.com/moviesarebettertogether.

No purchase necessary.  Contest starts at 6:00AM Eastern Time (ET) on March 26, 2020 and closes on December 31st, 2020 at 8:59AM ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are nineteen years of age or older.  Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.   Approximate retail value of each of the prizes is $25.98 CAD.  Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of online following the applicable Announcement.

