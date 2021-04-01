105.3 Virgin Radio wants to help celebrate Laura’s 30th Birthday, by giving to you of course!

We're going to put the thriving in Thirty, Flirty and Thriving, by setting you up with some beautiful plants provided by Colour Paradise!

Here's how it works: keep an eye on our 105.3 Virgin Radio social media accounts every morning during Jeff and Laura with Backstage Ben, and weekends too, for the Colour Paradise plant of the day! Check out the caption to see how you could win with Colour Paradise – becoming a plant parent has never been so easy!

Celebrate Laura’s 30th Birthday with us and win with Colour Paradise!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00:01am Eastern Time (ET) on April 1st, 2021 and closes on April 27th 2021 at 5:00:00pm ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario who are (18) eighteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the each prize is between $5 and $40. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of entries following the applicable announcement.