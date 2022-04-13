Your Horoscope For Friday April 15th
- Aries – You never back down from a challenge, which is good when it’s appropriate, but more it’s often not the best thing to do. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you change this about yourself and make it clear when’s the best time for you fight and when to walk away. Take the weekend to think about how you react, and what you can do to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Take a minute to pause and reflect on your life, and the effect that others have on you. Are the people around you bringing you up or down? Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) allowing you to see everyone for who they truly are. Take the weekend to evaluate the people in your life, and if they are bad for you think about whether it’s time to cut them out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your attention is going to be on your goals for the future; write down all your dreams and organize them by the ones that are more doable right now and the ones that requires more time and energy. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you with this. Take this weekend and call in some help from others to see if they can guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) helping you see through the blinders to this new potential relationship. So, take this weekend to think things through; you want to make sure that you’re making the right choice. By taking this time, it will be easier to reflect on this choice without getting feelings involved.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’ve been spending endless amount of time on things that don’t matter at all, Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you uncover your true purpose in life. And what better time to start than this weekend? Take this weekend and be by yourself and come up with a game plan on how to tackle everything.
- Your day is a 7
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence that you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. Today and this weekend you’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) causing there to be a strong focus on matters of money and resources. You need to look at how you’re travelling on the financial road; if it doesn’t look good then pump the brakes. Take some time today and this weekend to take a hard look at where your money is going and cut back where you can.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – This week has been hard for you, there’s no denying that. You’ve been working nonstop, and you seem barely able to keep your head above the water. Today is your lucky day! Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you finish your last-minute projects and you’ll finally be done with work! Take today and this weekend to totally decompress and relax invite some people over and make a party out of it!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Today you need to focus on yourself and just stay under the radar. Stay home, do a little spa day, and definitely unplug from social media. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this process. And maybe get some one and one time with some friends this weekend to help you feel more connected.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You got up on the wrong side of the bed today, it may be best if you stay to yourself. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you to work through some things that you’ve had buried deep down for quite some time now. Spend the weekend reflecting on these things so come Monday you’ll be in a better state of mind.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be unmanageable; you’re going to have to learn to juggle everything and get the more pressing matters off your plate. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you tackle everything today, and you’d be surprised with how much you get done. With most of the work done and out of the way you’ll be able to take it easy this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You haven’t heard from a friend in a while; reach out to them and catch up, you won’t realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting that this friend is more like family, and you need to treat them that way. Try and make plans this weekend and make it all about them and you rekindling your friendship.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
