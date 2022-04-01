Your Horoscope For Friday April 1st
- Aries – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors, let this humble you a bit. This will show you exactly why you need to change. During this weekend it’s best if you talk to others who you trust to help you with this process. And with Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to get the extra help you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and what better time to start than this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Love is right around the corner; you’ve been having some off days lately but with Venus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going start feeling yourself today. It’s okay to be a little conceited because you’re going need it this weekend when you and your friends go on an adventure, and someone catches your eyes.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there will be one less thing for you to worry about. It will bring you a fresh spirit to your home life and you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend with little to no cares!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and your luck with love is about to change. It’s time to go on the offensive; you need to put your heart on your sleeve. You’ll see others will respond positively to it and they’ll appreciate you made the move. This weekend will be very different for you, and you’ll have more fun with this new side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Everyone you come in contact with won’t be on the same page as you. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this, and it will make your weekend full of fun with less drama.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Today you’re going to be focused on improving your health, in more than one way. You’re going to realize that you need to focus not only on eating right, but also on your mental health. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get on track. It’s best if you take this weekend and come up with a game plan on how to do it, and also just spend time alone and focus on you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to give you the space you need today and this weekend to focus on your future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You may have conversations that will help clarify your goals and show you how you should go about accomplishing them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) motivating you to continue to make new goals for yourself. It feels like a weight has been lifted since you have some idea of what’s next for you. Enjoy it and have a great weekend!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people who are of different backgrounds from you and get some cultural information from them. Take this weekend to be on your own and plan a special getaway to a place foreign to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light some ways that you can save money for the future. You’re in a good place financially, so don’t stress about it too much. Have some fun this weekend but try and be creative so it’s more cost effective.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You may be especially creative and inventive at work, so let your imagination take you places you’d never imagine. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you embrace this side of you. And you shouldn’t just use this new side of you at work, make some fun and out of the box plans for the weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
