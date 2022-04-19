Your Horoscope For Friday April 22nd
- Aries – You'll have to put work before everything else today. While it may not be ideal, it must be done. Having Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) will allow you to tackle everything while keeping your positive energy high. With all the work completed, you can relax and take care of yourself this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – For answers, you'll have to look back in the past. Don't worry, Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth, Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to guide you through all the changes that are in store for you. You can make this process easier for yourself by tuning in with yourself today and this weekend.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You might want to get out of town for a while. You can plan it with Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). This is going to be an experience you will never forget so go on a trip this weekend!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Despite all your commitments, today is going to prove that you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) reminding you that self-care is of the utmost importance, so spend some time this weekend focusing on yourself!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – It will bring you down to have doubts about yourself, but the Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you regain your vitality. Think about what's going on, and make sure you take some time for yourself. You will be able to prepare for the new week with everything you do this weekend.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your life seems to be consumed by work, and you and your partner seem to be on opposite ends of the spectrum. Take that as a sign to spend some time together today. As Venus moves into your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), you can take the opportunity to spend tonight and the weekend with them and rekindle your relationship.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – When others don't catch up to where you are, you may just venture out by yourself. Venus and Mars will bring you the confidence to do this when they enter your Second House (of Self Worth). You should get started planning your new venture this weekend. It will be better for you to go it alone.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Work and family must be balanced in your life today. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots, and Security), so use the energy he radiates to figure out what you want to focus on more than anything else. Take this weekend to make improvements in these areas.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – During this time, the Moon will be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), giving you the confidence to stand up to your boss and make sure you're heard. It would be best if you took this weekend to gather your thoughts before sharing them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – There is some imagination and fantasy in your life today, as the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). If you don't fight it, you'll be thinking outside the box and it will spice up your daily routine. This weekend is the perfect time to discover a new side of yourself! Get out of your comfort zone and let your worries go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – You should feel a large weight lift off your shoulders today. You can now see and think clearly about your next steps in life since the air around you is clearing up. In your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), Saturn helps you relax as you take the next step to improving your life, starting this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The fact that something is brewing in the background has slipped your mind due to work and family obligations. Talk to some people if you are uneasy about a situation, since they are probably feeling the same way you are. This weekend is a great time to air out your dirty laundry since Venus is in your Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
Little Simz Scraps Tour Due To CostsThe British rapper-singer was due to perform in Toronto next month.
-
T-Pain Jokes About Slow Ticket Sales In DallasThe rapper shared his thoughts in a TikTok video.
-
Shawn Mendes Takes Tumble On ChartsHis new single did not fare well in its second week.