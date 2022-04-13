Your Horoscope For Friday April 8th
- Aries – Your friends may need your help with something, but you also have to take care of your own responsibilities. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you tackle your stuff first and once you’re done, you’ll have time this weekend to be with your friends and help them out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’re the best at hiding your emotions, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them rise to the surface. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and those emotions. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person but it’s going to take this weekend for you to figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – It may serve you well to just stay to yourself today; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do any good to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space you need to focus on your mental health. Maybe this weekend you should stay in and spend this time reflecting on things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) bringing to light all your personal affairs that need to get done. You’ve been putting them off for some time now and you can no longer do it. Once you finish them, you’re going to feel so much lighter, and you will be able to relax this weekend and get a total refresh.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win over the people you need in your life. So be yourself today and this weekend, and you’ll have the time of your life and wish you did this sooner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to be a little more curious about what’s happening to you. Today and this weekend you should ask all the questions that you want to know the answers to. You’re going to impress everyone around you with your curiosity.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Before you do anything today, take time and make sure everything is good and stable at your home. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. Take today to reconnect with your family, and you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and feel at peace.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Today is a good day to look at your relationships. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you an honest perception. Think about where you want to go in life and start this weekend by spending some quality time with your person. The time you spend with them will set the mood for the weeks to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You and your partner may have hit a dry spell; don’t worry too much about it. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and things will start getting more exciting for the two of you. This is exactly what you both need to get back to what you had before, and you’ll be able to enjoy the weekend with just the two of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re been doubting yourself lately, and it was bringing your mood and spirits down. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift, causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a good night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – There could be doubt surrounding you today; try your best and listen to your heart to guide you through it. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) paving a clear path for you. Before you venture out, take the weekend, and make a plan for the new adventures you could go on. It may seem daunting, but you got this!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks, make changes and forge new paths that you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this is going to be scary for you, but you will be so much better after you take the first step. This weekend will be a good time to start because you’ll be able to focus your attention on it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
