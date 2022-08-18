Your Horoscope For Friday August 19th
- Aries – You’re at a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. So, take today and this weekend to think things through. Once you come to a decision, you’ll be successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Taurus – As you change your behavior today, you will be guided by your subconscious. It's important that you take the time to take down the walls that protect you from others. This weekend is an ideal time to start, since the Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini - Things are tense between you and your friends at the moment, and you have been trying to resolve them but nothing has worked. Although your efforts are appreciated, you cannot force anything. This weekend, focus on your mental health and well-being, thanks to Pluto's placement in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. You’re going to have to let go once and for all. Take care of your business today, and this weekend go back to the drawing board and make a game plan. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Through a bit of trial and error, you're learning more about yourself, your goals, and aspirations. You will have Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession,) and Responsibility) this weekend you need put in the work and create a game plan for yourself and your future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – The planet Mars in your Third House (of Communication) will help you express your opinion if you hear some things you don't agree with. Getting out of your comfort zone and talking about your thoughts will also be helpful. Make sure you and your friends take advantage of this new attitude as you head into the weekend worry-free and full of confidence!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra –Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day and do what you can to make the most of this weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Take the day and focus just on you since your friends are starting to question you and your morals. Today Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, Security), reminding you of your past and the reasons behind who you are. It's going to be an exciting weekend and you'll realize that it's nothing to worry about. It will give you the confidence to tackle the coming week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You are seeking to change your current situation. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you recognize the blessings you already have. There are no blessings in life that can ever be replaced by money or material gain. You should spend the weekend with those who make your life meaningful and happy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks, make changes and take new paths that you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and it’s going to be scary for you. But you will so much better after you take the first step so why not start this weekend.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You've got a million things on your mind, but you need to put things in order. You can make the most of the mess in your life with Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Spend some time this weekend focusing on your needs and on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There is little that you can do about the stress you will experience today. To distract yourself, you'll need to call on your friends. During this weekend, Saturn will help you make the most of your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so you can get your "me time" and be ready to tackle the new week ahead.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
