Your Horoscope For Friday August 26th
- Aries – You might have a challenging day today. There's something in the air, but with Pluto in the Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you should stay focused and avoid unnecessary drama. At the end of the day, you will be free from all responsibilities and can relax and enjoy your weekend.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will help you regain your normal self if you woke up on the wrong side of the bed. You will be able to get through the day without any problems. Take advantage of this weekend while you can!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – When it comes to money, don't take anything at face value today. It is possible that a well-meaning friend will present you with a great opportunity. Your Third House (of Communication) will be influenced by Mercury, so you'll listen and take notes, and then spend the weekend thinking things over before you make a commitment.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You will be gently nudged out of your comfort zone today since Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). As a result, this weekend you will be able to become the person you were always meant to be.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – It is important to spend some time on yourself and your needs, despite your endless to-do list. You can take a step back and seize the day this weekend, when the Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and House).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Staying home and reflecting on your life and the choices you've made would be the best thing to do on this day! You may be feeling overwhelmed so take time to rest today. You should spend the day and this weekend by yourself reading or watching movies since Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Today, you have finally caught up to your past, which you have been running from for some time. It's time to stop waiting and confront things head-on since the Sun is positioned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Take time this weekend to reflect and to lean on others when you need them. This process will take some time, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – There is a possibility that something could happen today that will alter the way you view the world, but you will benefit from it in the long run. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and can help you feel more confident moving forward. By planning your new course this weekend, you will be ready to sail on Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Due to the Moon being in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), it's a good day to putter around the house. Taking a day off might be just what you need! Take some time to do a few minor chores today and this weekend. Whenever that gets too much, you can curl up with a good book and some tea.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You and your partner seem to be bickering all the time lately and haven't been getting along. Now, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage), which means you can regain balance in your relationship. There may be some sparks of happiness this weekend that we haven't seen in a long time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – It's not always easy to balance standing up for your morals with what's acceptable in society when you're in a compromising position. But you will follow your beliefs because Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). If you make this decision, you will have one of the best weekends of your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There's no doubt that you go your own way, and Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) is giving you the confidence to keep on going. This weekend, get your group of friends together and plan something fun and unusual.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
-
Harry Styles Wings It After Chicken Nugget Tossed On StageThe singer was unflappable.
-
Jennifer Lopez Claims Wedding Video Was StolenThe singer is seen serenading her husband Ben Affleck.
-
Britney Spears Opens Up About Family: 'They Threw Me Away'The pop star told part of her story in audio clips she later deleted.