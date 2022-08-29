Your Horoscope For Friday August 2nd
- Aries – It feels as if you can accomplish anything, as if you are invincible. It's a gift from Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so enjoy it. Take some risks this weekend and don't overdo it! You will stay in shape for the long run if you take it slow and easy.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Some aspects of your life seem unmanageable; you'll have to juggle everything and take care of the more pressing matters. Today, Saturn will be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), helping you get everything done. You can take it easy this weekend now that most of your work is done. Don't forget to be ready for work on Monday.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) today, so you are preparing to support your partner. Make sure that your partner is also available to lend a shoulder to cry on. Both of you will be vulnerable today, so step up. There may come times when you will both be tested, so this weekend is the best time to connect and get closer to each other.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Take advantage of today's auspicious day for love! Take your loved one on a creative adventure! Venus is placed in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), which means you can easily fulfill your passion when you don't have a playmate. Spend the afternoon reading a good book or catching up with a friend this weekend. Have a good time!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – It is possible that people are fighting for power at your workplace, causing tension. Listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to keep your focus on your duties. The weekend will be the perfect time to unwind and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Your subconscious will guide you to make changes to your behavior today. Taking down some of your protective walls will help you live a happier life. The Sun is assisting you in this process today and this weekend in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You are experiencing a strong focus on matters of money and resources due to the Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). Check your financial status, and if it doesn't look good, pump the brakes. Spend some time today and this weekend thinking about where your money is going and cutting back where you can.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Don't commit to something you can't afford right now. It may feel uncomfortable when you are indecisive because you might end up doing something you regret. Your ability to work through this unsureness and reflect on everything this weekend will be impacted by today's Moon in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius - After waking up on the right side of the bed today, you can live your life to the fullest. Enjoy this weekend and today. With the Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you should set new goals. Your mood will improve when you have a clear direction to follow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn - Reach out to a friend who hasn't heard from you for a while. You won't realize how empty and alone you felt before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), emphasizing that this friend is more like family. Make plans this weekend to rekindle your friendship and spend time with them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius - Currently, Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication), making you more curious about what's going on. Ask all the questions you want to know the answers to today and this weekend. Your curiosity will impress everyone around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
