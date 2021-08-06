Your Horoscope For Friday August 6th
- Aries – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to get through an uneasy conversation today. After you have this conversation and everything is said, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – It’s a good idea to be alone today. You’re combative and it won’t do any good to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space you need. Stay in and reflect this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’ll have the chance to adjust your emotions to get a change of pace. Don’t overthink things today, just freshen up your usual so you feel better. Focus on self-care this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it's going to help spice up your romantic relationships. Start the weekend off slow and have an intimate dinner in. After dinner, don’t be afraid to get a little crazy, it will be worth it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what is holding you back in life. This is going to be hard for you, but you’ll persevere and get through it. Gather some of your closest friends to help you figure everything out this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Stop trying to prove yourself, you’re amazing and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time. Plan something fun this weekend with those who truly love you. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you how lucky they are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Love is right around the corner; you’ve been off lately but with Venus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to start feeling like yourself. This weekend go on an adventure with your friends. Someone will catch your eye.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Before you do anything today make sure that everything is good and stable at your home. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. Once your family life is good, you’ll be able to focus on other things.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’re gaining deeper insight into work, goals, and ambitions through trial and error. You’re putting yourself in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path. But before you get down to business, take this weekend and relax and focus on you. Start Monday.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – Your life is taken up by work, and you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to pause your work and spend tonight and the weekend with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Today you’re going to focus on improving your health. You’re going to realize that you need to eat right and get your mental health on track. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you. Take this weekend and come up with a game plan.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) this is going to cause you to look into the past and grow from it. You’re going to have to let go. Take care of your business today, and this weekend make a game plan. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
-
-
-
