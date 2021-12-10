Your Horoscope For Friday December 10th
- Aries – Things may not go your way today, but useit as a tool to propel yourself further. These puzzling times will show you just how resilient you are. Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to help you realize it and get you through this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Just because you’re financially stable now doesn’t mean you should go crazy and spend all of it. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) is going to guide you to be wiser with your money.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – A close friend is in need of your love and attention today. Make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect to them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to lighten up your work a little bit. Giving you the time and space, you need to catch your breath and reconnect with your friends and get your mind off things.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you to feel renewed. You’ll feel more confident once you get back your emotional confidence that you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around too.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – You pride yourself on your morals, but something will put them to the test. You have loved ones involved, and one of them may get hurt. There’s no escape from this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate this.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re feeling social today, and there’s a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize that there are things that have to change. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of these new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) putting you in good shape for sniffing out overlooked assets and making all your money worries a thing of the past. But don’t get too comfortable because you don’t want to take it for granted.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with it. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to clear up your home life just a tad. Take a break from trying to fix everything on your own, and allow other people to help you too. This is going to bring your family closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Today’s energy from The Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will stimulate your thoughts of how you can get your basic needs and desires met. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for these answers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
-
-
-
