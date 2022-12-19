Your Horoscope For Friday December 23rd
- Aries – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you to feel renewed, you’ll feel more emotionally confident. Take this energy into tonight and this weekend so you’ll have time to fully feel refreshed, and you’ll also feel more connected to those around too. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Take the day off, you’ve been working nonstop and haven’t had the time to do things that you enjoy. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you back to your child like days when you had zero cares in the world. This will be one of the best weekends that you’ve had in a long time! So enjoy it to its fullest! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Some people may not be what they say they are or appear either. So try and take an honest look at them and listen to what your gut says. You may need to take this weekend and let Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to make the decision about whether or not they are being truthful or not. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – There’s something in the air today that is going to make you want to change your ways. You’re hot tempered, closed minded and sometimes you come off cold to people around you. But with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’ll have tonight and the weekend to tackle this task. And you might be surprised at how easy it will be to change your ways. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – If you’re working on an important project and you’ve hit a roadblock try not to stress out and give up. This has nothing to do with you and your ability to complete the task. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of your potential so you can stay strong while you finish everything. You’ll also get the answers this weekend and be able to tackle it this weekend and you’ll feel so much better once this is done. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Listen to your body and mind. If you feel groggy don’t try and push through the work day because chances are high for you to mess up. Take it easy today and this weekend and know that your work is still going to be there Monday. With Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this is going to be the reboot that you need to excel in the days to come. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You have a cool and calm demeanor today even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune for being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) because of your organization skills. This hectic time is a walk in the park for you. But make sure that this weekend you take the time you need to make sure that everything is as organized as possible for you to tackle things on Monday. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You should try and focus on your next steps in life. You may not know what they are, and that’s okay. Spend the day and the weekend reflecting and thinking about it. The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) giving you the guidance that you desperately need. Trust in yourself and the path you’ll be guided too. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to have the confidence to speak to others and share with them what’s on your mind. You tend to stay quiet in important times, this is going to be that switch for you. You have a lot to say and people need to hear it so it’s better to start today and this weekend when you have this energy from Mercury to work in your favor. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Family is on your mind today. Maybe you should plan a family gathering today or this weekend, it will be fun and a much-needed distraction you need. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Neighbors) to help you and your family have a great time together. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re in a weird place today, you want to love on your partner but you also want to be selfish and take care of yourself. With Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll see the joy in being all loving to your partner and it will fill you with so much pleasure you’ll be glad you weren’t selfish today or this weekend. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – You’re quick to anger, and blame others, this attitude has to change before you end up casting everyone around you out. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) providing you a new vision of how to change your attitude towards conflict. Take today and this weekend to get your plan on paper so you know what you have to do, and you’ll feel so much better by doing so. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
