Your Horoscope For Friday December 2nd
- Aries – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is being ruled by Jupiter, helping you learn that trusting your instincts is the best thing that you can do. You’ve questioned it so many times, but that will be a thing of the past after today. Take this weekend to truly learn how to follow your instincts, this will set you free and you’ll become a new person!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You should never feel any shame for advocating for yourself and telling others that you need a break for a little bit. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is being visited by Mars and you’ll be able to enjoy today and this weekend guilt free while you take some much-needed rest for yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’ve done everything that you can think of to help spice up your love life but nothing seems to help. Well, you’re in luck because Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you and your partner get on the same page. Make sure to enjoy tonight and this weekend with this new found spice!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – People will start to question your motive and knowledge, try not to allow them to hinder who you are. You’re smarter and more capable than they are, and you will be reminded of that. You can thank Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of this so you can keep your head held high today. And you can expect this weekend to be filled with some self-growth as well, so you are better equipped for the next time you’re in this position.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’ve been doing a great job at work lately and you’ll get your recognition someday soon. Your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) is ruled by Jupiter, giving you the skills to be super organized and on top of things so when you finally start getting more responsibilities at work, you’ll be able to handle everything. Once all the hard work is done you’ll be able to relax and enjoy your weekend with no cares in the world.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Things at home haven’t been the greatest, but try not to stress too much about it, because The Sun will be making its way to your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’ll be able to see the ways that you can change the environment at home to make sure that things are running smoothly. This weekend will be the start of this new change and you’ll feel so much better by doing so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You may feel like you’re in the middle of a hurricane, and the only way that you can fix that is by making sure that your home life is in order. Pluto is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) causing you to spend a majority of the day and the weekend fixing up your house and decluttering everything. Once this is taken care of, you’ll feel more in control.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Despite others best shot, your confidence is something that will never be taken from you. You’ve worked too hard to get over the history you endured and you got to this great place. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) making sure that you allow everyone else around you to know just how special you are. Due to this confidence boost, you’ll have one of the best weekends you’ve had in a while, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been so busy with all these work projects that you’re starting to lose sight of who you are. Thankfully you’ll have the energy of Jupiter in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). It may take some time, but if you take the weekend to reset you’ll be back to your old self as soon as possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Uranus is making its way to your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making sure that you are able to navigate through all the clouds and find your purpose again. You’ve been stuck on this path, but after today and this weekend of reflecting you’ll be able to start living again!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Be careful of the way you speak and who you are talking to. Your audience can be interpreting what you say incorrectly. Thanks to Mars in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to carry yourself with poise and people will be respectful of you. You’ll be surprised with how you handled everything today, that it’ll give you a reason to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have your close friends around so that you can have a great one!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You tend to be on your own, even when you have someone to lean on. That’s going to change today and the weekend, you’re going to be reminded that your partner and friends are always going to be there for you, and all you have to do is ask. You can thank Mercury in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) for this lovely reminder.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
