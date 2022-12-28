Your Horoscope For Friday December 30th
- Aries – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) creating a loving energy for you and your partner to spend the day and the weekend in each other’s company. Things have been tough for you guys, but today will be good for you both. You’ll be able to turn your work brain off and be able to be fully present this weekend with your partner, so enjoy it! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – With everything that is happening around you today, you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off of these things and what better time than this weekend? Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose and laugh until your stomach hurts. This weekend will refuel you so you can get ready to start the New Year on the right foot! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – It will be in your best interest to plan ways to improve your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the pathway clearer for you. This is going to require a lot of time and work but the end goal will make it worth it. So take time this weekend to do so, and with 2023 coming it will be just what you need to get in the mood for the “new year new me”. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re about to start a new venture in your life, but you’re a little hesitant to continue with it. Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you find the confidence to push through it. This is a good thing for you, and you just have to believe in yourself. Take some time this weekend to make a foolproof plan so that this can be as successful as you want it to be! Your day is a 7. Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially. Today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress it, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate your next move. But it won’t be without some effort on your part, so take this weekend to plan. It’s going to be stressful but remember that you have help, and you’ll be able to tackle it and get back on track. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – It’s a good time as ever to share your thoughts with those around you. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence you need in order to speak freely. Don’t be shy about it, you have no idea who needs to hear your thoughts. By doing so you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and feel more like yourself. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Take time today and this weekend to reflect on your work habits, and see if you can make any improvements. You’re always working and you seem to never get anything done. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the ability to get organized and work in a productive manner. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self. This weekend will be filled with self-care but also bonding with everyone you hold close to your heart. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof today. So take this weekend, and party it up! You deserve it, and it will be a great weekend, try and stay humbled though! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – There’s something that’s going to arise today that will bring light to a hidden talent of yours. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) and once this talent is unhidden, you’re going to look at yourself and life in a whole new light and wonder where this has been. Today and this weekend will be amazing for you, and this energy will follow you for the days to come. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to see more options and possibilities. Having this new way of thinking can hinder you and your goals that you’ve set for yourself. Take this day and this weekend to really do some planning to make sure you have everything in order before you allow your mind to wander. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this may cause a little uplift in your mood regarding things in your life. You may be floating on clouds today, so try to stay focused on this feeling and don’t let others try to take it from you. It will be best if you can get all your work done today so that you can truly enjoy your weekend. You’ll be so happy that you did it. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
-
LISTEN: Mariah The Scientist Debuts 'Christmas In Toronto'The song was aptly released on Christmas Day.
-
Shawn Mendes Strips Down For Icy DipThere is no doubt he is Canadian.
-
Mariah Carey's Story About Christmas Hit Dismissed As 'Tall Tale'Co-writer Walter Afanasieff has called out her story about the origins of the song.