Your Horoscope For Friday February 18th
- Aries – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. So, this weekend, plan a fun gathering and make it a big deal! You have a right to celebrate and strive for more.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. It will serve you well to take the weekend and dedicate it to them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationships. It will be best if you start the weekend off slowly and have an intimate dinner in. But after dinner, don’t be afraid to get a little crazy. It will be worth it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Your life seems like it’s running wild and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Well, you’re going to have to rein it and focus on finding that light. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help bring order in your life, so use this energy this weekend so you’re ready for the coming week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you plan for your professional future. You know what you want, and this weekend you’re going to start figuring out what you need to do in order to get where you want to go. And come Monday you’ll be ready to take the needed steps in the right direction.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move passed whatever’s been bothering you. Once that happens, you’ll be able to have a fun weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re waking up with Pluto in your First House (of Self-Image) which will do wonders for you today. Your new positive outlook will help you tackle everything that’s on your to-do list. Keep a smile on your face and just think about this weekend and all the fun you’ll have.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’re a little more hesitant to be around others today. Take the time today and this weekend and just stay by yourself and focus on finding out who you are. You’ll feel so much better by doing so and be refreshed for the new week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making it harder for you to get up and get ready for the day. Instead of forcing a good mood, try and connect with some close friends or family to help lift you up. This weekend should be all about your friends and family; they will give you the pick me up that you need to tackle the new week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on your most vital relationship. Plan a special and unique evening for the two of you that neither of you will forget. Make sure you put all your work on pause, and really be present not only today but this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You seem to have a limitless amount of charm today, and you may want to use it to your advantage. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) so it may be wise to use that charm on your partner so they can pour a little more attention on you. Spend the weekend focused on just the two of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’ve been handed this amazing opportunity, but before you take it, think about what’s at stake. Take time today and this weekend to reflect on this so you know you’re making the right decision. Allow Pluto to work some magic as it’s going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning).
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
