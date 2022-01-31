Your Horoscope For Friday February 4th
- Aries – The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) bringing to light all your personal affairs that need to get done. You’ve been putting them off for some time now and you can no longer do so. Once you finish them, you’re going to feel so much lighter and you will be able to relax this weekend and get a total refresh.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals; take the day and just focus on you. Today Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way you are. Today and this weekend you’re going to see there’s nothing wrong with that and it will help give you the confidence needed to tackle the week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way or the highway. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for both of you. This weekend will be about reconnecting with them and starting fresh.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Your friends may need your help with something, but you also have your own responsibilities to handle. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you tackle your stuff first. Once you’re done, you’ll have time this weekend to be with your friends and help them out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. Be sure that you make the time this weekend to be there for them; they won’t ever forget it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Before you do anything today, take time and make sure that everything is good and stable at your home. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. Take today to reconnect with your family, and you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and feel at peace.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Ideas and insights coming from deep within your psyche are likely to increase your effectiveness in all you do today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’re going to see everything that’s lurking below the surface. Take time this weekend and reflect and you’ll see that you’ll be able to bring so much to the table in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You could be itching to get out of town for a little bit. And with Uranus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’ll be able to plan it. Make the most of this weekend with a fun getaway and it will be something that you’ll remember for years to come!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re been doubting yourself lately, and it’s bringing your mood and spirits. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a good night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Today you should focus on your goals; revisit them if it’s been a while and make adjustments if you need. Today’s energy is coming from Mercury, who’s in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), giving you a clear mind to make these changes. This weekend will be a good start and you’ll be able to go into the coming week a whole new person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring even more joy into your activities this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You’re forced to look at yourself though others eyes and you might be surprised with what you find. Take today and stay to yourself and reflect, but this weekend gather everyone around and have an open conversation about your concerns. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are telling you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
-
Justin Bieber Buys Bored Ape NFTThe Canadian pop star reportedly paid $1.6 million.
-
Halsey Bringing 'Love And Power Tour' To TorontoIt is the only Canadian stop on the tour.
-
Jimin Of BTS Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Tests Positive For COVID-19The singer had acute appendicitis.