Your Horoscope For Friday January 28th
- Aries – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you some time to think things through before taking action. Take the weekend to reflect and decompress and you’ll be surprised by what will happen after you take this time to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that is holding you back from everything you’ve ever wanted from life. This is going to be hard for you, but you will get through it. It will serve you well to gather some of your closest friends this weekend to help you figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and your luck with love is about to change. It’s time you go on the offensive; you need to put your heart on your sleeve. You’ll see others will respond positively to it and you’ll be happy you made the move. This weekend will be very different for you, and you’ll have more fun with this new side of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others, but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and what better time to start than this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You may have to choose between having a social life and work for the next few days, which could be hard for you. But Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) causing you to choose work. Keep in mind that once you tackle everything for work, you’ll have more time to have fun with your friends this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you with the confidence required to get through this uneasy conversation you need to have today. Don’t worry, after everything is said, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the errors in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, and it’s not serving you well. Spend the weekend getting in touch with your thoughts and feelings so once Monday comes around, you’ll be ready to show people you’ve learned the error in your ways.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re definitely someone who goes down your own path, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing. Start today and plan something fun and out of the norm for you and your group of friends and enjoy your weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to give you the space you need today and this weekend to come up with a game plan for you and your future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’re looking to change your current situation; Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the blessings that you already have in your life. There’s no amount of money or material gain that can ever replace the true blessings in your life right in front of you. You’re going to be reminded of this this weekend, and you should spend It with people who give your life meaning and happiness.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors that you’ve locked a while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you sort everything out tonight, but you may want to lean on others this weekend for more support.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved that you care about, and no matter what someone is going to get hurt. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through all of this. This weekend is going to be dedicated to trying to fix this mess and hopefully you all will be able to go back to the way things were.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is maroon.
-
