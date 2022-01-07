Your Horoscope For Friday January 7th
- Aries – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you see the positive in your huge workload. Sure, it seems like a lot, but once you complete everything on your plate, you’ll have the weekend to relax and relish in the fact that you have nothing hanging over you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to express yourself in a new way. Your relationship may be in a rut, but being able to open up will do wonders for you and your partner. Make some special plans this weekend and really take the time to connect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It may serve you well to just lay back and stay to yourself; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you well to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space you need to focus on your mental health. Take the weekend and stay in and spend this time reflecting on things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re the person most people come to in the face of crisis and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) your loved ones are going to be by your side. Why not make a whole weekend of this, and plan something fun to do after you get your feelings taken care of?
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Spend the day and this weekend reflecting on your friendships and figure out if there’s any way to improve these relationships. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find ways to be a better friend. You’ll be thankful that you did this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Your partner (or soon-to-be partner) may need some alone time with you today. It’s a good feeling to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other this weekend and make memories you will treasure for a long time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’ve been working so hard to make sure your goals are being met but there’s only so much you can control. Venus is coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) putting you at ease this weekend knowing that you’ve accomplished all that you wanted to. So be at peace today and this weekend and do things you enjoy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to be a little more curious about what’s happening to you. Today and this weekend you should ask all the questions that you want to know the answers to. You’re going to impress everyone around you with your curiosity.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Stop trying to prove yourself to people around you. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their life. Plan something fun this weekend with your closest friends and surround yourself with people who truly love and respect you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – There could be a clash of core values to manage. Watch out for getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess and still be able to enjoy this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. Take some time today and this weekend to talk to your family and have them remind you of where you come from. It could be just what you need to make you feel safe again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day and take it into the weekend and have the time of your life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
-
-
-
