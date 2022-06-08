Your Horoscope For Friday June 10th
- Aries – You've got a million things on your mind today and this weekend, but you need to make order of all of them. You can make the most of the mess in your life with Mars in your ninth house (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Spend some time this weekend focusing on your needs and on yourself. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – As you change your behavior today, you will be guided by your subconscious. It's important that you take the time to take down the walls that protect you from others. This weekend is an ideal time to start, since the Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret). Before you go public, you should start this process by yourself. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – The people you aren't the biggest fans of are going to be the ones you work with today. You shouldn't worry too much, Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Focusing on the end goal of completing the work will help you stay on track. Don't forget to have fun with your friends this weekend after this day's over. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – In your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), Pluto is a constant reminder that sticking to your comfort zone can be helpful from time to time. When something isn't broken, why fix it? You're doing well in all aspects of your life, so relax and enjoy. In spite of the same old same old, you're going to be with people you care about, making this weekend one of the best yet. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Venus, who is in your First House (of Self-Image), is going to help you feel more yourself today. You have been having some off days lately, but with Venus in your First House, you are going to feel more yourself. This weekend when you and your friends go on an adventure and someone catches your eye, it's okay to be a little conceited today. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Become aware of what your body is telling you. In your Sixth House (of Work and Health), Mercury helps you find a balance between work and rest. You should take some time off to care for your mental health. You should unplug this weekend so you can get ready for the week. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You are generally soft spoken and you notice you're always getting walked all over. During Mars' transit of your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), you'll find your voice and gain confidence to speak up for yourself. The power you need is within you, you just need a little help to access it. The weekend is the perfect time to think about how you can make these changes and prepare for the new you on Monday. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Through a bit of trial and error, you're learning more about yourself, your goals, and aspirations. Nonetheless, you're making sure you're going in the right direction by putting in the work. You will have Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) for the next couple of days so you can create a game plan for yourself and your future. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – With Mars in your Third House (of Communication), you'll be able to clear up misunderstandings with friends. It's a pleasure to get to know you and I'm sure that this process will be easier for both of us because of the way you speak. Keep yourself true to yourself and ensure you get everything out of your system so you can move on. You will be able to enjoy your weekend once you have this conversation. Your day is 7. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Take the day and focus just on you since your friends are starting to question you and your morals. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, Security) today, reminding you of your past and the reasons behind who you are. It's going to be an exciting weekend and you'll realize that it's nothing to worry about and will give you the confidence to tackle the coming week. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – There can be discussions that lead to clarifying your goals and showing you how to go about achieving them. Having Uranus in your Eleventh House (of aspirations and goals) motivates you to continue pursuing your goals and even make new ones. Having an idea of what's next for you is like lifting a weight. Enjoy it, and have a wonderful weekend! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – When it comes to your work, you may be particularly creative and innovative, so let your imagination take you to places you've never imagined. You can embrace your creativity, pleasure, and romantic side with Venus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). Take advantage of this new side of you not only at work, but also on the weekend! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
