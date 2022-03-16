Your Horoscope For Friday March 11th
- Aries – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to express yourself in a new way. Your relationships may be in a rut, and you being able to open up will do wonders for you and your partner. Make some special plans this weekend and really take the time to connect with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved you care about, but no matter what, someone is going to get hurt. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through all of this. This weekend is going to be dedicated to trying to fix this mess and hopefully you all will be able to go back to the way things were.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner today. But make sure that your partner is there for you as well because you may also need a shoulder to cry on. Take this weekend to really connect and get even closer because hard times may come up to test you both.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you see the positive in your huge workload. Sure, it seems like a lot of work, but you have the means to get it done ASAP. And, once you complete everything on your plate, you’ll have the weekend to relax and enjoy your free time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors that you’ve locked a while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you sort everything out tonight, but you may want to lean on others for some support this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start your own path; you’ll be surprised by how much more confident you’ll feel. And with Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), you’ll go out on your own this weekend and feel great about it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re the person most people come to in the face of crisis and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) your loved ones are going to be by your side. Why not make a whole weekend of this, and plan something fun to do after you get your feelings taken care of?
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you with the confidence required to get through this uneasy conversation that you need to have today. Don’t worry, after everything is said, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day and have fun and let the good times continue throughout the whole weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Spend the day and this weekend reflecting on your friendships and if there’s any way to improve these relationships you should figure it out. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find the ways that you can be a better friend. You’ll be thankful that you did this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you some time to think things through before taking action. Take the weekend to reflect and decompress and you’ll be surprised what will happen.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make a change to your behavior. You have some walls built to protect you, but you’re coming to realize that you need to let them down to be happier in life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process starting today and this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
