Your Horoscope For Friday March 25th
- Aries – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken., Although you may be doing the same old same old, you’re going to be with people you care about and that will make this weekend one of your best ones yet.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Your mind is racing with a million different things today but you need to focus on and bring some order to your life. Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the right choices. Make sure you really take time this weekend to focus on you and your needs.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Today you should focus on your goals; revisit them if it’s been a while and make adjustments if needed. Today’s energy is coming from Mercury who’s in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you a clear mind to make these changes. This weekend will be a good time to start to implement these goals and changes, so you’ll be ready for the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You tend to be soft spoken and never stand up for yourself, and you’ve noticed you’re getting walked all over. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you find your voice. You have the power within, you just need a little help accessing it. Take the weekend to reflect on how you can make these changes and get ready for a new start on Monday.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals; take the day and just focus on you. Today Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way that you are. This weekend you’re going to see that there’s nothing wrong with that and it will help you get the confidence needed to tackle the week.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring even more joy into your activities this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You are always lending a helping hand, even at the expense of your peace of mind. Don’t spread yourself too thin. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making it clear that you need to take care of yourself first. There’s no better time to start this than this weekend. Stay in and spend time pampering yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of an imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for both of you. This weekend will be about reconnecting and starting fresh.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help defuse the situation that you have in your social circle. This is going to take some time and you’re going to have to learn to listen to your friends and not be defensive. This weekend it would be best if you take the first step in mending the issues that are present. It will all be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get focused on what needs to be done. It may seem like a lot, but once you clock out, you’ll be able to fully enjoy your weekend and not have to stress about work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Ideas and insights coming from deep within your psyche are likely to increase your effectiveness in all you do today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’re going to see everything that’s lurking below the surface. Take time this weekend and reflect and you’ll see that you’ll be able to bring so much to the table in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine. And you’ll be up for just about anything this weekend, so make the most of it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
