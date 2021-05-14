Your Horoscope For Friday May 14th
- Aries – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Get all the jokes and fun out of your system this weekend because come Monday it’s back to the grind. You’ll be in a better mood to tackle everything you need to get done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating your resources before making any decisions. Don’t feel the need to spend a lot of money, just find a better use for what you already have. You’ll be more relaxed by coming to this decision. Instead of going out this weekend plan a night in and see how much fun it can be.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’ll face some conflict today; to your surprise it will involve your family. These problems have been happening behind your back so spend the weekend gathering your thoughts together before you talk to them. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you get through this and come out stronger and closer to your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others but you need to take the time to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and what better time to start than this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’ve been thinking 24/7 about this work project to the point where it’s hard to think of anything else. It’s Friday; put work on hold and make the most of the weekend with your friends and that person you have your eye on. Allow Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to work its magic, and free your mind from your work challenges.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Today is going to be very stressful for you, but there is little to nothing you can do. You’re going to need to lean on your friends for some distraction. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you relax this weekend and you’ll get the “me time” you so desperately need. This will get you ready to tackle your to-do list on Monday and kick butt next week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You and your friends are at odds right now and you’ve been trying to fix things but nothing seems to work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the weekend and focus on your mental health and well being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors; let this humble you a bit. This is exactly what you need to happen to show you how and why you need to change. During this weekend it’s best if you talk to those you trust to help you with this process. And with Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to get the extra help you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – There could be a clash of core values to manage between you and your friends. Watch out for things getting twisted and blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this weekend to give you some insights into how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Take the weekend to seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you identify and fix your mistakes so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’ve always been “old” for your age; don’t be ashamed of it! This weekend people are finally going to appreciate you and your old soul. Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be more confident with yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – Everything regarding your relationships are all going in the right direction, but don’t rush into the intimate stage just yet. Take the weekend to hit pause, and with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) it will become clear whether you should go there or not.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
-
Ally Brooke 'Didn't Love' Her Time In Fifth HarmonyThe singer claims she suffered lots of emotional abuse.
-
Anne-Marie, Niall Horan Share 'Our Song' Release DateThe collaboration is out very soon.
-
Flo Rida Sues Beverage Company Over RoyaltiesThe rapper claims he is owed more for repping the energy drinks.