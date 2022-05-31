Your Horoscope For Friday May 27th
- Aries – Neptune will be in your Third House (of Communication), which will help you get through tough times. This weekend, confide in your friends and family and you'll have the opportunity to express your true feelings without judgement. You'll be better prepared for Monday.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Because you woke up on the right side of the bed today, you'll be untouchable. You look at the world through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. The reason for this is Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You will carry this positive energy through the weekend and into next week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – Today Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things differently. Spend the day listening to your gut, and be at peace knowing that the struggle will end soon. You should also spend this weekend making a list and a plan for this new stage of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – As of right now, you and your friends are at odds. You've tried to fix things, but nothing seems to work. Despite your best efforts, you can't force anything to happen. Use this day and weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being, as Pluto is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Take time to reflect; don't be afraid to dig below the surface of some issues. Saturn can encourage you in a time like this as it is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). Get to bed early tonight because this weekend will be full of reflection, and you’ll be in a great mood come Monday.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – As you try to balance many plates, you are confused about which way to go. However, don't worry since The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you concentrate and focus your attention. Spend the weekend listing all the things that need to get done and prioritize them so you’re ready to face the week ahead.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Things could happen today that could change the way you see the world. It will benefit you in the long run. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and can help you feel more confident moving forward. If you plan your new course this weekend, you will be ready to set sail on Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There is little you can do about the stress you will experience today. To distract yourself, you'll need to call on your friends. During this weekend, Saturn will help you make the most of your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), so you can get your "me time" and be ready to tackle your to-do list on Monday.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Your current state of mind doesn't feel comfortable, and the only way you can feel secure is if you open some doors you've closed a long time ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) tonight, so you may need some more support this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You are seeking to change your current situation. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you recognize the blessings you already have. There are no blessings in life that can ever be replaced by money or material gain. You'll be reminded of this this weekend, and you should spend it with people who make your life meaningful and happy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – When you're put in a compromising position, you may have to choose between standing up for your morals and doing what's acceptable in society. It is Neptune's position in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that guides you to follow your beliefs. It will be one of the best weekends of your life if you make this decision.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
