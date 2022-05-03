Your Horoscope For Friday May 6th
- Aries – People may be fighting for power at your workplace, causing tension. Avoid getting caught up in this mess, and listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) so you can focus exclusively on your duties. The weekend will be the perfect time to unwind and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your world is about to be rocked by some shocking news you never expected. You’ve never faced anything like this before and you'll finally realize that you're strong enough to handle it. Mars will be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy, and Secrets) this weekend, and your friends will be there for moral support.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Now is the time for you to put yourself first. You are prone to putting others ahead of yourself but today Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this weekend you're going to see the light and make the necessary changes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – It seems that things are going well for you and someone special. In your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), Saturn gives you all the opportunities you need to express just how much you love them, so take advantage of this weekend and make it special.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You will be approached with problems today, and you may not be able to figure out how to handle everything, but sometimes people just need a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on. This weekend, Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication), allowing you to be that to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You can plan your professional future with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). To get to where you want to go, you'll have to start figuring out what steps you need to take this weekend. You'll be ready to take the next steps on Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – At the moment, things are tense between you and your friends, and you have been trying to resolve them, but nothing has worked. Although your efforts are appreciated, you cannot force anything. This weekend, try to focus on your mental health and well-being, with the help of Pluto's placement in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Today, Uranus is making an appearance in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). It feels as if you're just floating through life this weekend, but you'll find your security thanks to Uranus' energy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is currently in your First House (of Self-Image) which will do wonders for you today. You'll face the day with a positive outlook and you can accomplish all the things on your to-do list. Just think about all the fun you'll have this weekend and keep your smile on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Finances may not be where you would like them to be, but that won't stop you from enjoying today or your weekend! In your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), Mars reminds you that you are more than your bank account and gives you the push you need to work harder and show people you don't have to be rich to have a good life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Your partner will finally be on the same page with you when Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). This weekend, you're going to take your intimacy and physical attraction to the next level with this connection.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You may have a sense of being on edge, and ready to pounce at any moment. You can use Pluto's influence in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to put your energy into your most significant relationships. You should put all of your work on hold and make sure that you're present not just today, but also this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
