Your Horoscope For Friday November 4th
- Aries – It is a good idea to stay within your comfort zone when Pluto is in the Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). What's the point of fixing something that doesn't need fixing when everything is going well? Put your feet up and relax. You don't need to go out this weekend. Stay at home and relax after working hard this week. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Venus in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) allows you to see through the blinders to this new potential relationship. Take this weekend to think things through so you can make the right choice. Taking your time to contemplate this decision will make it easier for you to not too get emotionally involved. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You will gain some clarity in your life when the Sun enters the Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing). Have a wonderful evening and take good care of yourself. When you have so much to worry about, going out is not a good idea. The weekend is a great time to spend with friends who can be of assistance. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Gossip is easy to hear since people love it. You must, however, not rely solely on the information you hear. It's Neptune's weekend in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), so tune everything else out and make the best of it. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Everything else will take a back seat to work today. Even if it isn't ideal, the work must be done. Your Sixth House (of Health and Work) will be able to handle anything as Venus is placed there. You’ll be able to relax this weekend once all the work is done. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Take time today and over the weekend to think about how you can improve your relationships. A better friend can be gained by using the Sun's influence in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Don't let it disappoint you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is white.
- Libra – In your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), Mercury moves into a position of responsibility. There will be many changes for you as a result of this. You are experiencing something new here. Organizing your schedule will help you feel more relaxed and at ease this weekend. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You're encouraged to listen to your instincts today by the Moon, which influences your sign. Due to the Moon's placement, you'll become more confident in many areas as it focuses on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). Prepare yourself for Monday by taking advantage of this weekend to become accustomed to your new confidence. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – There is no point in dwelling on regrets you have about someone. Focus on what is happening now instead of what has happened in the past. You might be able to start a conversation with that person since the Sun is in your Third House (of Communication). You can move on and enjoy the rest of your weekend if you have the conversation early in the day. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’ve been feeling a bit off lately but you’ll feel more yourself today thanks Venus in your First House (of Self-Image). Use this new feeling to connect with those closest to you. Spend the weekend with your friends and enjoy the new you. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – There is some imagination and fantasy in your life today, as the Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance). By not fighting it, you'll see things from a different perspective this weekend, which will add a bit of excitement to your daily routine. Make sure you don't let your worries get in the way of your success. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Before you do anything today, make sure things are stable at home. You are primarily concerned with family matters because Mercury rules your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security). Taking today to reconnect with your family will allow you to enjoy your weekend and feel peaceful. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
-
Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour'The superstar is playing stadiums.
-
Music Stars Call On U.S. Legislators To 'Protect Black Art'Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are among those demanding that rap lyrics stop being used as evidence.
-
Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead At 28The rapper was killed after a private party in Houston.